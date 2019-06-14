|
|
Gladys (DeYoung) Bangma, 91
uxbridge - Gladys (DeYoung) Bangma, 91, formerly of Uxbridge and resident of Beaumont Nursing Home, Northbridge, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
She leaves five children: Len (the late Kathy) Bangma of Uxbridge; Karen (Mark) Boer of DeMotte, IN; Donald (Michele) Bangma of Thurmond, NC; Donna Kibbe of Worcester; and Dale (Kimberley) Bangma of Uxbridge. She was the loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and two step grandchildren and great-grandmother to 20! She is also survived by four siblings: Tillie (the late Job) Visbeek of Whitinsville; Wilma (the late James) DeBoer of CO; Gordon (the late Beverly) (Lois) DeYoung of Uxbridge; and Joanne (John) Jacquart-Pyle of FL. She was predeceased by two siblings: the late Gerrit (Jean) DeYoung; the late Sydney (the late Thelma) DeYoung.
Gladys was born on February 8, 1928, in Whitinsville. She attended Whitinsville Christian School and Northbridge High School. On October 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, William Bangma, who predeceased her in 2010. Together they joyfully raised five children and lived and worked at Bangma's Dairy in Uxbridge.
Gladys enjoyed sewing, crafts, needlework, yardwork, gardening and freezing and canning fruits and vegetables. The highlight of her gardening was the flowers she tended, each year planting a large garden and pots of beautiful annuals. She and her husband were lifelong members of Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, Whitinsville, where she especially enjoyed serving in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and in the women's Coffee Break Bible Study Ministry.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross St., Whitinsville.
Funeral services will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 AM at the church.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Linwood, Ave., Whitinsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Endowment Fund of Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave. or the Memorial Gifts Fund of Pleasant Street CRC, 25 Cross St. – both of Whitinsville, MA 01588. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019