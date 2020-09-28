Gladys M. Bajema, 94Hopedale - Gladys M. (Andringa) Bajema, 94, died Sunday, September 27, at Draper Place. A daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (DeBoer) Andringa, Gladys was born September 18, 1926 in Hartley, Iowa and grew up on the family farm in rural Archer. She was the wife of the late John Bajema for 41 years. During that time, they lived in Whitinsville for 9 years when John was the principal at Whitinsville Christian School. They moved to Hull, Iowa for 6 years when he became principal at his alma mater, Western Christian High School. While there, Gladys was the librarian at the school and loved the interaction with the students.Her dream was always to be a nurse. After high school, Gladys enrolled in nursing school in Sioux City, Iowa, but was forced to withdraw during World War II. At age 49, she re-enrolled in the St. Vincent Nursing School, in Worcester, and accomplished her goal of becoming a nurse. She was a nurse at Milford-Whitinsville Hospital for 13 years. She loved nursing and was a terrific nurse.Gladys was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite things in life were raising her three sons with her husband and later being a grandmother to her grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church. She also enjoyed gardening, vacationing at Cape Cod and in Florida, and attending her grandchildren's countless athletic events.She is survived by two sons; Roger Bajema, and Pamela Lewis Bajema, of Sarasota, FL and Jeffrey and Pamela Bajema, of Whitinsville; 4 grandchildren: Nicole Oliver, Mitch and Samantha Bajema, Brady Bajema and Taylor Bajema, and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband John, Gladys is predeceased by her son, Dr. Robert J. Bajema, grandson Jonathan Bajema, daughter-in-law Lynn Bajema, her husband of two years, Joseph Haringa, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.Funeral Services are private and there are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Engbers Fund for Excellence in Education at the Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave. Whitinsville, MA 01588. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family during this time. To share a memory or condolence, please visit