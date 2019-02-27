|
|
Gladys S. (Connor) Gervais, 92
Worcester - Gladys Mae (Connor) Gervais, 92, of Worcester died peacefully on February 26th, in Hospice Care at St. Vincent's hospital.
Her husband, Marcel Gervais of 49 years, died in 1986. She leaves a daughter, C Paulette Doiron of New Hampshire and her partner Wayne Dion; her son Gerald and his wife Jane of Worcester. Gladys (Memere) had three loving grandchildren, Michelle wife of Greg Douglas, Stephen Gervais and his wife Kellie, and Jeffrey Doiron who died in 2013. Gladys had two loving and beautiful great grandchildren, Reagan Douglas and Jackson Gervais who brought joy and laughter into her life. Gladys was born to the late Francis J Connor and Gladys (Turner) Connor on January 3, 1927 in Worcester. Gladys was predeceased by her brothers John, William, Robert, and Harold, and her sister Dorothy Wamback. Gladys is survived by her sisters Irene Sullivan and Jean Gagnon, and her brother David Connor. Gladys is survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Gladys graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School and at the age of 12, started dancing in local shows which included USO shows to support our Troops. At 33, Gladys began working in the medical profession at the former Fairlawn and St. Vincent Hospitals and retired from St. Vincent's hospital at the age of 66.
At an early age, Gladys's maintained an extremely active schedule in tough times from the Great Depression to WW II and beyond to help her family strive. In retirement, Gladys kept very active right up until two weeks prior to her passing.
Gladys had many talents and loved to cook, sew, knit, crochet, sing and dance. One of her finest achievements was learning how to drive when Marcel passed. This gave her a newfound independence which she thoroughly enjoyed. However, her greatest love was her family and she was loved equally in return. Her longstanding ritual was to have her family over every week for a big Sunday dinner and she hosted all the major holidays.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Gladys at St. Vincent's hospital. The loving care and kindness they provided during the last twelve days of her life gave comfort to Gladys and her family.
Visiting Hours to Celebrate Gladys's Life will be held Friday, March 1 from 5 to 7pm in Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 10am in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer Street, Worcester, 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019