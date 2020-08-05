1/1
Gladys Hjelm
1936 - 2020
Gladys M. Hjelm, 84

OXFORD - Gladys Marilyn Hjelm, "Lamb," 84, passed away on August 2, at the Westford House, Westford Ma. She was born January 18, 1936 in Bangor Maine and was the daughter of Henry and Madeline (Perkins) Horton. She grew up in Maine and moved to Massachusetts after meeting the love of her life John R. Hjelm, whom she married on July 25, 1953 in York, ME. They remained together 64 years until his passing in January 2018.

Gladys would often reminisce about her childhood adventures. Her lifelong connection to Maine was evident, and she and John, would often vacation along the coast and of course her hometown of Bangor!

She held many positions in retail throughout her life, starting as a clerk with J.J. Newbury's in Bangor as a teenager and finally retiring as a greeter from Wal-Mart. She enjoyed interacting with the customers, especially the children whom she loved to give stickers to.

She enjoyed collecting antiques and going to yard sales, country music, classic TV shows and reading about history, which lead to the love of researching her family's genealogy. This, in turn, inspired her to be an active member in the DAR, Daughters of Union Veterans and The First Families of Boston.

Gladys was a very generous person and would often volunteer her time for the Veteran's home. She would purchase items for cosmetic care packages as well as hand knit hundreds of lap blankets over the years.

Caring for her dogs over the years, tending to her gardens and feeding the backyard birds (and squirrels), brought her great joy. She treasured all of her grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil and support through all of their accomplishments.

Gladys was predeceased by: her husband John, Sr., her parents Henry and Madeline (Perkins) Horton, and her brother Robert Horton. She is survived by: her son John Hjelm, Jr. and his wife Carrie, of West Brookfield, Ma; daughter Susan (Hjelm) Dodd and her Husband Stephan of Apopka, FL; son David Hjelm and his wife Suzanne of Belmont, NH; two sisters, Edith Daigle of Jonesboro, GA and Emma Thompson Alexandria, OH. She was the proud Grandma of eight grandchildren; Jessica (Hjelm) Reynolds, Rachelle (Hjelm) Walker, Nathan Hjelm; Jacob, Stephan, Jr., and Michael Dodd; Sarah (Hjelm) Robinson and Benjamin Hjelm; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service is being held at the Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street, Auburn, on Thursday, August 6th. Burial will follow at the Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.

A celebration of life will be planned for the future. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
