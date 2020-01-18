Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys LaPan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys LaPan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys LaPan Obituary
Gladys G. (Kimmens) Lapan, 96

Hudson - Gladys G. (Kimmens) LaPan, 96, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough, MA. Calling Hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.

www.tighehamilton.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -