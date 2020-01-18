|
Gladys G. (Kimmens) Lapan, 96
Hudson - Gladys G. (Kimmens) LaPan, 96, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough, MA. Calling Hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
www.tighehamilton.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020