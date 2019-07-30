Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church
25 Cross St.
Whitinsville, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church
25 Cross St.
Whitinsville, MA
Gladys Nydam


1930 - 2019
Gladys Nydam Obituary
Gladys M. Nydam, 89

N. Uxbridge - Gladys G. (Osterman) Nydam, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 30, in the St. Camillus Health Center. Mrs. Nydam is survived by her children: George E. and his wife Deborah Nydam, of Uxbridge, Elizabeth F. and her husband Alan Bol, of Whitinsville, Henry A. and his wife Joan Nydam, of Uxbridge, Douglas J. and his wife Linda Nydam, of Uxbridge, Jonathan M. and his wife Rachel Nydam of Northbridge, and Melissa J. Nydam, of Northbridge; her sister, Barbara VanderKlay, of Whitinsville; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Albert S. Nydam, in 2014, her sister, Genevieve Jorritsma and grandson, Alexander Ryan Nydam.

Mrs. Nydam was born March 28, 1930 in Whitinsville, a daughter of the late Henry R. and Elsie (Foppema) Osterman and was a graduate of Northbridge High School. She lived most of her life in North Uxbridge and was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville. She participated in Coffee Break, Mom-to-Mom, and several Bible study groups, in addition to serving as President of the Gideons International Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling with her husband. Faith and family were her focus; she loved entertaining her family in her home, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Nydam's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at St. Camillus for the excellent care provided to their mother while she was a resident.

Visiting Hours are Thursday, August 1, from 5-8PM, in the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross St., Whitinsville. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 2, at 11AM, in the church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to either the St. Camillus Health Center Van Fund, 447 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or to Gideon's International, Blackstone Valley Camp, PO Box 325, Linwood, MA 01525. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
