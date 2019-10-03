|
|
Gladys Rodriguez Cotto
Worcester - Gladys Rodriguez Cotto, 78 of Worcester passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones she loved Wednesday October 2, 2019, joining in heaven her daughter, Migdalia Rosado who passed away as an infant in 1963. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, October 7th from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by her funeral service at 11:30am. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery. For more information or leave a message visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019