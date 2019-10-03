Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Cotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Rodriguez Cotto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Rodriguez Cotto Obituary
Gladys Rodriguez Cotto

Worcester - Gladys Rodriguez Cotto, 78 of Worcester passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones she loved Wednesday October 2, 2019, joining in heaven her daughter, Migdalia Rosado who passed away as an infant in 1963. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, October 7th from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by her funeral service at 11:30am. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery. For more information or leave a message visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now