Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Israel
15 Jamesbury Drive
Worcester, MA
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Susan and David Bernstein
Shiva
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
The Home of Susan and David Bernstein
Shiva
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Susan and David Bernstein
Shiva
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Susan and David Bernstein
Gladys Safer


1926 - 2020
Gladys Safer Obituary
Gladys "Goody" H. Safer, 93

Stoughton/Worcester - Gladys "Goody" H. Safer, age 93 of Stoughton, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2020. She was a beloved and cherished wife, mother, and Bubbie. She was the daughter of the late Morris and Tillie (Rutman) Grossman, and beloved wife for 47 years of the late Isadore "Izzy" Safer. She was the cherished and loving mother of Susan Bernstein and husband, David of Stoughton, Dr. Jeffrey Safer and wife Missy of Seattle and Dr. Theodore Safer and wife Cheryl of Sharon. She was the adored and loved Bubbie of Adam Bernstein and wife Ariel, Michelle Schweiger and husband Jason, Devan Safer and wife Emily, Jason Safer and wife Alyssa, Jessica Safer and fiancé Jonathan. Goody was also the proud and adoring Great-Bubbie of her seven great-grandchildren.

Goody was the devoted sister of the late Zelda Freedman, Sylvia Burack, and Kenneth Grossman and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Goody was born in Worcester, MA where she resided for 83 years until relocating to Stoughton. Goody was a dedicated and active member of the Shaarai Torah West Synagogue where she served as the first president of Sisterhood and worked as the synagogue and Hebrew school secretary for many years. She was an accomplished accordionist who along with her sister, Sylvia, entertained soldiers at Ft. Devens during World War ll.

Goody was the consummate matriarch of the family and touched many lives with her zest for life, kindness, devotion, wisdom and stories. She will be so missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 22nd in Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home on Holden. Burial will be in Worcester Hebrew Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Auburn. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and David Bernstein: Wed. 7-9, Thurs. 1-5 and 7-9, Fri. 1-4, Sat. 7-9. Minyan will be held each evening at 7:30. Donations can be sent to the Shaarai Torah West, 835 Pleasant St, Worcester, MA 01602 or the .

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
