Gladys R. Strong, 95
West Boylston - Gladys R. (Simonds) Strong, a long-time West Boylston resident and, more recently, a resident of Worcester passed away October 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the widow of William J. Strong who passed away in 1992. She was the daughter of Dana and Beatrice (Medros) Simonds of Everett.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Pepi and her husband Louis of West Boylston, her daughter Barbara Kerr of Holden and her son Dana Strong and his wife Patricia of Worcester. She will be missed by her grandchildren Gretchen Pepi of Worcester, Lindsay Doughty and her husband Richard of Paxton, Keith Kerr and his wife Kinga of Mansfield and Michael Pepi of Telluride CO. Gladys had six great-grandsons: Sam Pepi Ames, William and Benjamin Doughty and Caleb, Keegan and Carter Kerr. Gladys leaves her foster daughters Barbara Ohrstrom and Susan Marong and her wife Peg. A foster son Billy Ohrstrom predeceased her. Gladys was one of 6 sisters, Natalie Oetinger who resides in Nashua NH and Janet Pickrell of Zephyrhills FL. She was predeceased by her sisters Grace Griffith, Laurianne Siebold and Doris Simonds. Gladys was blessed with the friendship of Irene Morin of West Boylston for six decades.
Gladys was born in East Boston and grew up in Everett, MA graduating from Everett High in 1942. She and her husband Bill married in 1946 and moved to West Boylston in 1956 with their children. Gladys worked at Great Brook Valley Health Center, Umass Hospital and Fairlawn Hospital as an Accredited Records Technician for many years. Gladys was an avid traveler and enjoyed trips with Bill and, after his death, with Road Scholar. In 2007 Gladys graduated from Worcester State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was 83 years old and the pride of her family. In 2005 Gladys purchased a home on Campobello Island in New Brunswick Canada and spent many summers there living a wonderful, independent life. She was most at home near the ocean and enjoyed entertaining her family for visits.
Calling hours will be Monday October 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, MA. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling MA 01564. One of the great comforts and joys of Gladys's final decade was her cat Charlie. Charlie was a rescue from Sterling Animal Shelter and his devotion to her was remarkable.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019