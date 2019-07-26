|
|
Gladys E.E. Sullivan 99
Shrewsbury - Gladys E. E. (Field) Sullivan, 99, of the Southgate Community Shrewsbury, died peacefully July 19, 2019. She leaves three sons, James C. Sullivan and his longtime partner, Rita Pearloff of Bristol, NH. Paul B. Sullivan and his wife, Kathleen of Colts Neck, NJ and Philip A. Sullivan and his wife, Martha Jane McLellan of Framingham; three grandchildren, Timothy Sullivan of Natick, Eric Sullivan of Denver, Colorado and Michael Sullivan of Maryland. She was predeceased by her brother, James Field and her sister, Dorothy Hemming; She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Gladys immigrated from England and was a longtime resident of Framingham. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, card games, and word search. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, August 3rd from 10:30 – 11:00 am at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charles River Centers Horticultural Program, 59 E. Militia Heights Drive, Needham, MA 02492 or online www.charlesrivercenter.org/donate
To view Gladys's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019