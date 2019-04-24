|
|
Gladys E. (McCarthy) Troupe, 80
Berlin - Gladys E. (McCarthy) Troupe, 80, of Berlin, MA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with her family by her side, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her late husband Robert L. Troupe, who passed in 1994.
Gladys was born on December 21, 1938, one of five children of the late Patrick J. and Gladys A. (Fisher) McCarthy. She was raised in Marlborough and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. She married the love of her life, Robert L. Troupe in 1956 and together they embarked on a 37-year journey of love.
Gladys had a long and successful career, starting as a solderer in an electronics manufacturing plant, eventually retiring as the supervisor. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed caring for her yard. Gladys' favorite title was that of mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and especially caring for her grandchildren and watching them playing all their sports.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. White and her husband Paul of Hubbardston, MA; her grandchildren, Jennifer Malakie and her husband Patrick, Randall White and Sarah Troupe; her great-grandchildren, Melody Troupe and Deacon Troupe; her sister, Joan Desrosiers and daughter-in-law, Lisa Troupe. She was also predeceased by her son, Robert L. Troupe, Jr.; her brother Patrick McCarthy and her sisters Lorraine Chase and Ann Simmons.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Saint Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St, Berlin, MA; followed by interment in North Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001; www.lung.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019