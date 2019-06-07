Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Glen Wilkin Obituary
Glen D. Wilkin, 58

WORCESTER - Glen D. Wilkin, 58, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a brief illness with his family at his side.

Born in Worcester, Glen was raised in Auburn, the son of the late Walter H. and Helen E. (Kay) Wilkin. Glen is survived by his son Erik Wilkin and his wife Erin of Auburn; siblings Jayne Wilkin of Sandwich, Douglas Wilkin of Plaistow, New Hampshire, Alan Wilkin of Haverhill, Sue Werholn of Holden; grandchildren Trey and Anna Wilkin.

Services for Glen will be held in private by his family with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. To view his complete obituary or leave a message of condolence visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 8, 2019
