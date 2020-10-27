Glen Alan Zannotti, 58Worcester - Glen Alan Zannotti, 58 of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, November 2nd from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME and CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 3rd at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions including masks and social distancing will be required. For more information or to leave a message please visit