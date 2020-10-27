1/
Glen Zannotti
1962 - 2020
Glen Alan Zannotti, 58

Worcester - Glen Alan Zannotti, 58 of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, November 2nd from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME and CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 3rd at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions including masks and social distancing will be required. For more information or to leave a message please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
