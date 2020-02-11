|
Glenn Charles Braunhardt
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Glenn Charles Braunhardt, age 66, died peacefully at home on February 9, 2020, after heroically fighting a very unexpected diagnosis of Glioblastoma brain cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Lynette (Gemme) Braunhardt, their beautiful daughters Heidi Braunhardt and Emily Braunhardt, and always supportive son-in-law Chris Brady. He is pre-deceased by his father, William Charles Braunhardt, and will be dearly missed by his mother, Barbara (Young) Braunhardt. He also leaves his siblings and their spouses Gary and Vicki Braunhardt; Jody (Braunhardt) and Tommy Mack; and Gregg Braunhardt and Chris Brodwell. He will be greatly missed by all of Lynette's family, as well as by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and dear friends.
To know Glenn was to love Glenn. He had no enemies; everyone was his friend. He was a truly special man who loved life and always lived it to the fullest. A devoted father who adored his children, he was quick with a joke and had a sense of humor that would invariably make everyone laugh. Telling the same jokes over and over as if you had never heard them before, Glenn inspired more laughter even after we all knew the punchline. Everyone loved Glenn! He was always positive, gentle, and kind, right up to the end. He and his wife cherished family vacations, especially summers at Cape Cod and winter ski trips. Glenn and Lynette traveled the world and were always eager to begin new adventures.
Glenn was born in Clinton, MA in 1953, and lived there until he left for college to become a physical education/health teacher in 1971. He will be remembered in Clinton as an athlete and runner and still holds the 2 mile track record at Clinton High School set in 1971 with a time of 9:55. While attending Keene State College in New Hampshire, he met and fell in love with Lynette, the love of his life. They married in 1978 and almost immediately left the U.S. to go to the American Community Schools in Cobham, England where Glenn coached sports and taught physical education. After two years in England, they moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Glenn spent the next five years coaching sports and teaching physical education/health at SAIS-Riyadh while exploring the world with his loving wife.
Upon returning to the U.S. to start a family, Glenn spent the next twenty-seven years coaching sports and teaching health/physical education at Preston Plains Middle School in Connecticut. He lived with his wife and children in Amston, CT, for thirty-one years where he was treasured by his neighbors. Glenn was the type of man who always helped out his neighbors, whether it be painting their houses, cleaning out their gutters, or shoveling their driveways after a snowstorm.
Glenn and Lynette sold their house in September, 2017, and spent fifteen months thoroughly enjoying retirement--visiting friends and extended family; skiing over one hundred days at Park City, Utah; exploring National Parks; and visiting Iceland, Ireland, England, and Spain. Glenn's life was always full and rich.
All services will be private. In lieu of donations, the family asks that you honor Glenn by being kind to others, living in the moment, and finding joy in your life. That is how Glenn lived his life and that is how we will all lovingly remember him.
