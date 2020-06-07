Glenn A. Briand, 53
Worcester - Glenn Alexander Briand, died in his home on June 6th, after a brief battle with a rare form of liver cancer. He was 53.
Glenn was born in 1966 in Worcester, MA. He graduated from Worcester Vocational Technical High School in 1984 training as an electrician. After traveling the country for his first trade job, he turned to working for local companies to have more time with his family. His last position with Tufts University in Grafton was his favorite. He loved working with the wonderful people there.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl (LaBree) Briand of Worcester, his sons, Eric Briand and his fiancée, Brittany Tetreault of North Attleboro, and Jason Briand-Soto and wife, Rebecca Briand-Soto of Worcester; his brother, Mark Briand and wife, Helen (Wilkins) of Rutland; his sister, Jeannine (Briand) Karre and her husband, Richard of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Albert and Dorothy (Gagner) Briand predeceased him.
Glenn was the ultimate family man, always making time for his two boys. He joined Cub Scouts Pack 9 as a Den Leader and Cub Master for 8 years. He was a coach for Tris Speaker Little League, a coach for North End Babe Ruth (formally Burncoat Babe Ruth), then President of the league, then moved to District Commissioner. As a young adult, he enjoyed the times he shared working with his brother as a fireworks technician for Telestar Fireworks for 12 years. He loved camping and playing games with his family and friends. He and his wife enjoyed cruising and traveling with their long-time friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 12th from 4-7 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be no burial services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of the donor's choice. To share an online condolence or memory with Glenn's family, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Worcester - Glenn Alexander Briand, died in his home on June 6th, after a brief battle with a rare form of liver cancer. He was 53.
Glenn was born in 1966 in Worcester, MA. He graduated from Worcester Vocational Technical High School in 1984 training as an electrician. After traveling the country for his first trade job, he turned to working for local companies to have more time with his family. His last position with Tufts University in Grafton was his favorite. He loved working with the wonderful people there.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl (LaBree) Briand of Worcester, his sons, Eric Briand and his fiancée, Brittany Tetreault of North Attleboro, and Jason Briand-Soto and wife, Rebecca Briand-Soto of Worcester; his brother, Mark Briand and wife, Helen (Wilkins) of Rutland; his sister, Jeannine (Briand) Karre and her husband, Richard of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Albert and Dorothy (Gagner) Briand predeceased him.
Glenn was the ultimate family man, always making time for his two boys. He joined Cub Scouts Pack 9 as a Den Leader and Cub Master for 8 years. He was a coach for Tris Speaker Little League, a coach for North End Babe Ruth (formally Burncoat Babe Ruth), then President of the league, then moved to District Commissioner. As a young adult, he enjoyed the times he shared working with his brother as a fireworks technician for Telestar Fireworks for 12 years. He loved camping and playing games with his family and friends. He and his wife enjoyed cruising and traveling with their long-time friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 12th from 4-7 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be no burial services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of the donor's choice. To share an online condolence or memory with Glenn's family, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.