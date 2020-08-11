1/1
Glenn Rosander
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn M. Rosander, 77

Lancaster - Glenn M. Rosander, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after an illness. He was born in Bremerton, WA, the son of Martin A. and Alice N. (Ramey) Rosander and had lived most of his life in New England before moving to Lancaster in 2006.

He leaves his loving wife of 44 years, Donna M. (Golden) Rosander; his daughter, Stacey L. Rosander and her husband, William Thornley of Maynard; his brother, John Rosander of Thailand; two grandson, Liam and Nathan Thornley; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Julie Salisbury.

Glenn graduated from Washington State before enlisting into the Air Force in 1968. He proudly served his country for twelve years before being honorably discharged in 1980. From his time with the Air Force until his retirement in 2012, he worked as an Engineering Manager for Digital Equipment, Inc, Carrier, Carnegie Mellon University, Booz Allen Hamilton and Raytheon. He was an avid fisherman with a passion for photography and technology

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Glenn's family on Friday, August 21st from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation or Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved