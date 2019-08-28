|
|
Glenn D. Sklut, 82
SHREWSBURY - Glenn D. Sklut, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice B. (Rindfleisch) Sklut, the two sharing 57 wonderful years in marriage.
Born in Worcester, the son of the late Daniel A. and Rita (Collier) Sklut, Glenn is survived by his children Daniel G. Sklut and his wife Pamela of Dunbarton, NH, Wendy L. Adamovich and her husband Gary of Shrewsbury, Lori A. Wall and her husband Richard of Shapleigh, Maine, Carrie A. Bruss and her husband Alan of Holden; grandchildren, Jason Falamino, Samuel Adamovich, Mark and Brian Sklut, Stephanie, Stephen, Nicholas, and Alexander Wall; sister, Donna Gendron and her husband James; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester for all the compassion and care received.
Calling hours will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral Mass for Glenn will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To view his complete obituary or leave a message of condolence for Glenn's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019