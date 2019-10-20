Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Stewart


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Stewart Obituary
Glenn A. Stewart, 68

Shrewsbury - Glenn A. Stewart, 68, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 18, 2019. Glenn is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn (Ciullo), his daughter Ashley M. Stewart of Shrewsbury. Brother of Gregg Stewart of Boylston. He is predeceased by his brother, Garry Stewart.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Funeral Service honoring his life will be celebrated immediately following at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

To view Glenn's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now