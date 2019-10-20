|
Glenn A. Stewart, 68
Shrewsbury - Glenn A. Stewart, 68, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 18, 2019. Glenn is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn (Ciullo), his daughter Ashley M. Stewart of Shrewsbury. Brother of Gregg Stewart of Boylston. He is predeceased by his brother, Garry Stewart.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Funeral Service honoring his life will be celebrated immediately following at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
To view Glenn's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019