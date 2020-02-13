|
Glenn A. Stratton
Barre - Glenn A. Stratton, 80, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, after a two-month battle with aplastic anemia, a rare autoimmune disease. Glenn spent his last days surrounded by his loving family.
Glenn grew up in Barre, Massachusetts, the son of Lyle and Leona Stratton. He leaves behind a large family, including his childhood sweetheart and wife of nearly 60 years, Jackie Stratton; four children and their spouses, Glenn (Masami) Stratton, Stacey (Walter) Zawacki, Drew (Stephanie) Stratton and Robyn (Greg) Nye; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Glenn will be missed by his brothers and sisters, Richard (Lois) Paige, Gail Berthiaume, Robert Poole, and June Booker; and his brother-in-law, James (Kathy) Mirabile. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, David Berthiaume, and his sister, Patti Neslusan.
Glenn graduated from Barre High School in 1957, and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1961. He earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut in 1963. Glenn was a teacher at Wachusett Regional High School from 1963-1967, and a teacher and Chair of the Social Studies Department at Quabbin Regional High School (QRHS) from 1967-1994. He is remembered fondly by his students. Glenn enjoyed a second career as a financial representative for Great American Group from 1994-2011.
Glenn was an excellent baseball player as a young man (probably the reason for his less consistent golf swing). He relished coaching Glenn and Drew in Little League, assisting with their high school baseball teams at QRHS, and planning his vacations and summers around Drew's college, Cape League and minor league baseball games. He was a steadfast Atlanta Braves fan, dating back to the Boston Braves of his childhood. He spent many a Patriots game freezing in the bleacher seats years before the Belichick-Brady dynasty began. Maybe that is why he enjoyed cheering for the Bruins and Celtics from the comfort of his living room on his big-screen TV. Glenn made summers memorable for his young family with camping trips to local state parks. Later, even the teenagers looked forward to annual treks to North Conway, New Hampshire for two weeks of togetherness in the Starcraft tent trailer. Through it all he enjoyed simple pleasures like eating fried oysters and steamers, packing everyone in the car for Sunday sundaes at Dairy Queen, and family dinners. Upon retirement, Glenn and Jackie split their time between Paxton, Massachusetts and sunny Florida before transitioning to full-time residency in North Fort Myers in 2010. There he enjoyed playing golf, walking his dog, and reconnecting with friends on FaceBook.
A celebration of Glenn's life will take place in Massachusetts this summer at a date and time to be determined. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908. (donate.hopehcs.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020