Glenna E. Smith, 84
WESTBOROUGH - Glenna E. Smith, 84, formerly of Westborough and Dennisport, passed away at the Royal Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayland. She was the wife of the late Clayton L. Smith
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Stanley W.and Marian (Bethune) Eames. She was raised and educated in Worcester and graduate of South High School. She also earned a bachelor's degree from Springfield College and a master's degree from Framingham State.
Glenna was employed as a special needs teacher with the Marlborough School System.
While living in Westborough she was a member of the First United Methodist Church. While living in Dennisport she was a member of Northside United Methodist Church of Brewster. She also introduced Camp Fire Girls into Westborough in the early 70s.
She is survived by two children, Terrie L. Jones of Douglas and Jeffrey L. Smith and his wife, Gabby, of Northborough; three grandchildren, Amie Jones, Tyler Smith, Jessica Orlando and her husband, Matthew, and two great-children, Brady and Gemma Orlando.
She was predeceased by a brother, Stanley W. Eames, Jr.
A graveside service in Pine Grove Cemetery will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at alz.org/MANH
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020