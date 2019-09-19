|
|
Glennon R. Griffin, 84
TEMPLETON - Glennon R. Griffin, 84, died peacefully on September 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves his beloved wife Mary, daughters Carolyn Griffin of Maynard, Ma. and Mary Sikora and her husband Anthony of St. Charles, Ill. He also leaves a son, John Griffin of Chicago, Ill.
Glennon was predeceased by a son, Glennon, as well as his parents James and Margaret (Murray) Griffin.
Glenn leaves eleven grandchildren as well as one great grandson.
Mr. Griffin graduated from St. John's High School and College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Ma. Upon graduation, he earned a commission in the Naval Air Force and flew off of the air craft carrier, U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Following his discharge, he started Glennon Griffin Inc. and installed hundreds of commercial and institutional food service facilities throughout New England. After closing his dealership, he served as a manufacturer's representative of both food service equipment and custom stainless steel fabrication and remained working until the time of his death.
Golf was his life-long diversion, with memberships at Wachusett, Worcester, and Gardner golf clubs over the years.
Although his "pole" hole-in-one was compromised by the out of bounds shot that preceded it, he took comfort in knowing that he at least saved par.
Glenn was a communicant and lector at Holy Cross Church in East Templeton, Ma.
He strove to practice quiet acts of charity, working with various agencies dedicated to the needy over the years.
He expressed gratitude often for his exciting, fulfilling life, made whole by the companionship for 57 years of Mary, wife, true love, best friend, and fellow traveler.
Calling hours will be Sunday, September 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, September 23, with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 25 Lake Ave., East Templeton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Saint John's Food for the Poor Program (44 Temple St., Worcester, MA, 01604).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019