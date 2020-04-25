|
|
Gloria J. Allen, 81
AUBURN - Gloria J. (LaBouef) Allen, 81, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday April 24, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home.
Born and raised in Worcester, Gloria was one of four children born to the late Raymond and Beatrice (Cote) LaBouef. Educated in Worcester as well, she was a graduate of Commerce High School. She met and married the love of her life, Charles L. Allen, in 1962; recently celebrating 58 years of marriage together. Gloria entered the workforce, becoming a certified nursing assistant, both in nursing facilities and in-home care. She dedicated over 25 years of her career to nursing, before retiring at age 62.
Gloria was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; she loved being active in her grandchildren's sports lives and in their many other activities. Gloria also enjoyed traveling and visiting her other home in West Virginia. She also enjoyed what she called 'yard sale-ing.'
In addition to her husband, Charles, Gloria is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Stockhaus and her husband Robert of Millbury; her grandchildren, Katelyn L. Brien and Shane L. Brien, Jr., both of Dudley; her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Aayden Maina of Dudley; her siblings, Robert LaBouef and his wife Debra of Millbury, Susann Mercandante of Worcester, and Richard LaBouef of Worcester; her sisters-in-law, Mary Allen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Betsy Emery and her husband Robert of Paden City, West Virginia; her brother-in-law, Richard Allen and his wife Vera of Paden City, West Virginia; many friends in West Virginia and Massachusetts, including her best friends, Maryann and Sandy. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brother, Edwin Morrissey, and her brother-in-law, Ernest Allen.
Services will be held privately for Mrs. Allen's family.
