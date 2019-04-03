Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Dee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Dee Obituary
Gloria E. Dee, 91

WORCESTER - Gloria E. (Bini) Dee, 91, of Worcester, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.

Mrs. Dee was the wife of Charles A. Dee who died in 1990.

She was the daughter of Maurice and Alvera (Bianchi) Bini. She lived in Worcester more than 75 years.

Mrs. Dee was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College. She worked many years for H. & R. Block Co.

She was a longtime active member of St. Peter's Parish, where she was a Lector.

Mrs. Dee leaves several cousins including Louise Carella of Plymouth and Stuart, Fla., Marie Carrabba of Oneonta, N.Y. and Florence Ciardelli of Quincy. Gloria and her husband Charles were godparents to the late Joseph M. Petty. The Petty family will always fondly remember Gloria.

The funeral Mass for Gloria will be held Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now