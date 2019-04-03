|
Gloria E. Dee, 91
WORCESTER - Gloria E. (Bini) Dee, 91, of Worcester, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.
Mrs. Dee was the wife of Charles A. Dee who died in 1990.
She was the daughter of Maurice and Alvera (Bianchi) Bini. She lived in Worcester more than 75 years.
Mrs. Dee was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College. She worked many years for H. & R. Block Co.
She was a longtime active member of St. Peter's Parish, where she was a Lector.
Mrs. Dee leaves several cousins including Louise Carella of Plymouth and Stuart, Fla., Marie Carrabba of Oneonta, N.Y. and Florence Ciardelli of Quincy. Gloria and her husband Charles were godparents to the late Joseph M. Petty. The Petty family will always fondly remember Gloria.
The funeral Mass for Gloria will be held Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019