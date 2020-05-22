|
Gloria M. (Fellows) DeGara
Athol - Gloria M. DeGara (Fellows), of Athol, died from the Covid-19 virus on May 20, 2020 at River Terrace in Lancaster. She was 94.
Gloria was born August 12, 1925 on the family farm in Warwick, Massachusetts. She was one of fourteen children born to Archie and Vida Fellows (Brown). Her husband d of 62 years, Lyle N. DeGara, died in 2010.
Gloria attended orange Public Schools and was a 1943 graduate of New Salem Academy. She worked for Minute Tapioca Company in Orange, the Torrington Needle Company in Orange, and retired from the L.S. Starrett Company in Athol as a bookkeeper in the main office.
Gloria loved to bake, spending many hours in the kitchen. She was an avid card player and enjoyed many different card games. Her passion, however, was golf. Both she and her husband played many area courses and were fixtures at the Ellinwood Country Club, playing almost every day in their retirement.
Universally liked, it would be difficult to find anyone who didn't enjoy Gloria's company. She was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister, and aunt.
Gloria was predeceased by her brothers Winfred and Archie and sisters Ada, Charlotte, Hope, June, Ruby, Ruth and Virginia.
Gloria is survived by her son Dennis Lyle DeGara of Fitchburg, four brothers, Calvin and his wife Frederica of Warwick, Oliver and his wife Virginia of Warwick, Theodore and his wife Marge of Orange, Warren and his wife Fern of Colrain. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Thanks go out to River Terrace for making her stay as comfortable as possible. A special thanks to The Gables of Fitchburg, its staff and residents, for making Gloria a part of their "family" over the past five years. The level of compassion, engagement, care, and concern extended by everyone was truly remarkable.
There are no calling hours. A brief service for family will be held at Silver Lake Cemetery Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you thank an elder care provider, especially an RN, LPN, CNA, or physical therapist for the magnificent work that they do.
