Gloria F. (Ricardi) Giaquinto, 90
WORCESTER - Gloria F. (Ricardi) Giaquinto, 90 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough due to complications of Covid-19. Her family was able to surround her with love, prayers and comfort by the window of her room. She is now reunited with the "Love of Her Life," Francis "Frankie" Giaquinto.
Gloria was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Thomas and Teresa (Giordano) Ricardi. She grew up and lived in Worcester all her life. Gloria quit school at a young age to help take care of her seven siblings. She was their "Big Sister" and they all loved and looked up to her. As a young adult without a high school education, Gloria went to work for Wyman Gordon Company for 25 years before she retired and with hard work and dedication, she self-taught and motivated herself to eventually become a Supervisor of Certified Reports for the company, supervising several women who admired her and became long-time friends. She was a devoted catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Loreto Church. She was a member of the St. Beato Angelo D'Acri Women's Society for many years. Gloria's whole life revolved around her family especially her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was love, spoil and spend quality time with them. Her grandchildren adored her. She welcomed everyone with open arms. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her family. She was kind, giving and loving to everyone that knew her, a true Matriarch.
Gloria's husband of 50 years, Francis P. Giaquinto passed away on January 7, 1998. She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Lynda DiGioia and Maryrose Riley and her husband Brian all of Worcester; her sister, Maryrose Feraco of Holden; two brothers, Thomas Ricardi and his wife Annette of Conway, MA and John Ricardi and his wife Jeanne of Vero Beach, FL; a brother-in-law, Robert Domiano, Sr. of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Ricardi of Holden; and a sister-in-law and very dear friend, Joyce Giaquinto of Worcester; six grandchildren, twin grandsons, Peter DiGioia and his wife Janice of Worcester and Francis (Frankie) DiGioia and his wife Nicole of Mississippi, Cristina Mastro and her husband Michael of Holden, Brian Riley and his fiancé Courtney Dalio of Sutton, Jamie Bianchini and her husband Keith of Holden and Kaitlyn Cooksey and her husband Todd of Worcester; ten great grandchildren, Isabella, Mia Rose, Vincent Dane, Arianna Elizabeth, Luca John, Charli Rose, Jaxson Riley, Stevie Mae, Emma Rose and Griffin Francis; many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She is predeceased by a brother, Robert Ricardi; two sisters, Shirley Radziewicz and her husband Edwin and Barbara Domiano; a brother-in-law, William C. Feraco.
We would like to give thanks to Nicole, Director of Nurses, at Beaumont in Worcester, and a special thank you to the staff at Beaumont in Westborough, especially Brittany, Forbes Unit Manager and Vladia from Hospice, for their kindness and compassion in this very difficult time.
Due to the current health crisis with COVID-19 and the current restrictions on visitation, services for Gloria will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with burial next to her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A Celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Covid-19 Research & Response, c/o UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. To share your thoughts and memories of Gloria, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020