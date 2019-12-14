|
Gloria M. D. Gilrain, 88
Worcester - Gloria M. D. Gilrain, 88, formerly of Duncannon Ave., died peacefully early Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at Homestead Hall, after a long illness. Her sister, Joan C. Gilrain, with whom she lived for many years, died November 11, 2011.
She is survived by several cousins. She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Daniel A. and Mary T. "Minnie" (O'Donoghue) Gilrain. She lived in New York City for many years before returning to Worcester in 1972. She graduated from North High School in 1949, Becker Junior College in 1951 and then attended Ward's Airline School.
Gloria worked as a legal secretary at TJX Companies, Inc. for 9 years before retiring in 1997. She previously worked for 31 years as a Flight Attendant with Eastern Airlines. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Eastern Air Lines Silverliners International, and Eastern Air Lines Retirees Association. She was a former member of the Worcester Music Festival Chorus, the Messiah Chorus and the Worcester Oratorical Society. She enjoyed singing, reading, traveling and crewel work.
A CALLING HOUR will be held from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M. on SATURDAY, DEC. 21st in KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St.; immediately followed by A FUNERAL MASS at 10 A.M. in OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH, 1290 Grafton St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
The family suggests donations in memory of Gloria be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545-3948. Please share your thoughts and memories on-line at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019