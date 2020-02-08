|
Gloria P. Hermanson
Dudley - DUDLEY - Gloria P. (Kowalski) Hermanson, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She leaves daughter Selina C. Paine; grandchildren, Dakota and Savannah Desantis of Windham, ME; daughters Wazie and Tabitha Hermanson of Webster, MA; son Homer Hermanson, (Kellie) of North Carolina; grandson Xavian. Gloria is predeceased by her parents, John and Marion Kowalski; brothers John, Walter and Philip Kowalski. She leaves cousin Elaine Mero and sons, John and James; niece Patricia Tirone (Chuck) of Ballston Lake, NY and son Charlie; a predeceased niece, Kathryn Papale and her children Gabrielle and Fred Papale; niece Joan Papale and sons John and Mike. Gloria leaves many friends from multiple prayer groups.
Gloria enjoyed Bible studies, bowling, bingo, Scrabble and the outdoors. She retired from Eversource Gas Co. as a planner after 24 years. She enjoyed providing affordable, well maintained housing through her rental properties.
Gloria sold her mother's property on Maple Ave. in Auburn, MA to the Auburn Housing Authority to provide a group home for mentally challenged adults, where her brother Philip was able to live. Gloria was a member of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. It is Gloria's wish that people advocate for mentally challenged children to provide a group home in their town when their parents die.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester, MA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020