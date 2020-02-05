|
Gloria (Joseph) Joseph
WORCESTER - Gloria Monica (Joseph) Joseph, age 85, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence.
She leaves a daughter Dr. Aviva Joseph, wife of Dr. David Grunwald of Worcester, with whom she lived, and five grandchildren.
She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, the daughter of Edward and Hilda (Rigny) Joseph and had lived in Israel for a number of years before moving to New York City and then to Worcester 9 years ago.
She had been a legal secretary for a law office.
She was a member of the Yeshiva Achei Timimim.
GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH, IN HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY IN LEICESTER, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial Observance will be held at the residence of Dr. Aviva Joseph and Dr. David Grunwald.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Yeshiva Achei Timimim, 22 Newton Ave., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020