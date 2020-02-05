Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY IN LEICESTER
Gloria Joseph


1934 - 2020
Gloria Joseph Obituary
Gloria (Joseph) Joseph

WORCESTER - Gloria Monica (Joseph) Joseph, age 85, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence.

She leaves a daughter Dr. Aviva Joseph, wife of Dr. David Grunwald of Worcester, with whom she lived, and five grandchildren.

She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, the daughter of Edward and Hilda (Rigny) Joseph and had lived in Israel for a number of years before moving to New York City and then to Worcester 9 years ago.

She had been a legal secretary for a law office.

She was a member of the Yeshiva Achei Timimim.

GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH, IN HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY IN LEICESTER, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.

Memorial Observance will be held at the residence of Dr. Aviva Joseph and Dr. David Grunwald.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Yeshiva Achei Timimim, 22 Newton Ave., Worcester, MA 01609.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
