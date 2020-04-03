Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Kelley Obituary
Gloria C. Kelley, 86

Worcester - Gloria C. (Guillotte) Kelley, 86, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.

She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Kelley who died in 2001.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and government restrictions, funeral service will be held privately and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message please visit our website at: www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -