Gloria C. Kelley, 86
Worcester - Gloria C. (Guillotte) Kelley, 86, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.
She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Kelley who died in 2001.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and government restrictions, funeral service will be held privately and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message please visit our website at: www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020