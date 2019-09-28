|
Gloria T. (Gallien) Kochinskas, 81
Charlton - Gloria T. (Gallien) Kochinskas, 81, passed away at home while surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday September 26, 2019
Being predeceased by her husband, the late Richard P. "Koko" Kochinskas and her daughter Bonnie Breitschwerdt, Gloria is survived by three sons: Dennis DeSaulniers of Webster, John Kochinskas of Thompson, CT, and Steven Kochinskas of Charlton; one daughter: Sherry Born of CA; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; she also leaves many, relatives and friends.
Gloria was born in Northbridge, MA on September 5, 1938, daughter of the late Simon and Cecelia (Mahon) Gallien; she resided in Dudley prior to moving to Charlton in 2010. Gloria was a lifelong member of the PACC where she tended bar for many years; she was also a member of the friends of Webster Senior Center and you would often find her on shopping adventures at JC Penney or the Dollar Store, but nothing compared to the joy and excitement she felt when she spent quality time with her family, most especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All are invited to attend calling hours on Monday September 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a service at 6:45 PM at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. Committal Services will be announced at a later date at the North Woodstock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria's family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street Auburn, MA 01501
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019