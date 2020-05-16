|
|
Gloria M. Lee, 94
WORCESTER - Gloria M. Lee, 94, of Worcester, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Nursing Center.
Her husband, James W. Lee, passed away in 1970.
Gloria leaves three daughters, Linda S. Yates and her husband Paul of Eastham, Colleen D. Butterfield and her husband Wayne of Worcester, and Kerry Cote and her husband Thomas of Worcester; six grandchildren, Michelle Russo of Worcester, Jeffrey Yates of Sacramento, Calif., Andrew Butterfield, Lindsay Graf, both of Worcester, James Cote of Gilsum, N.H., and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Cote of El Paso, Texas; and nine great-grandchildren.
She also leaves a loving niece Patricia Largess and her husband Kenneth of Shrewsbury; a great-nephew Kenneth E. Largess III of Wellesley, and two great-nieces, Tara Chisholm of Cohasset and Erin Cook of Rutland.
Gloria was born in Worcester, daughter of Francis and Mabel (Lalone) Mason, and lived all her life in Worcester. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School.
Gloria has a long career at Electrosteam Corp. which was later named Ebcor of Worcester. She headed the sales and marketing dept., served as vice-president and later became president of the company.
Gloria was a past Queen Mother of the Red Hats of Worcester. She was an accomplished seamstress and crafter. A great joy of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The funeral and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020