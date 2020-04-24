|
Gloria A. Merrill, 96
Clinton - Gloria Ann (Marangoni) Merrill, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough following a period of declining health. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 36 years, George E. Merrill, and their daughter Rita Papaleo. She is survived by her loving children: Peter J. Merrill of Boylston; Paula Clark & husband Larry of Clinton; Pamela Abreu of FL; and Gayle Bateman of West Boylston. She leaves 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with another on the way, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gloria is pre-deceased by her siblings: Gemma Valerio, Zaira Peete, Flora Marangoni, and Albert Marangoni; daughter-in-law Patricia Merrill, and sons-in-law Edwin Abreu, Joseph Bateman, and Martin Papaleo.
Gloria was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Ulysses and Anna (Balattoi) Marangoni. Following studies as a member of the Clinton High School, Class of 1941 she continued courses to become a registered hairdresser. In addition to raising her family, Gloria worked for many years at Henri's Hair Stylist in Clinton, where she made countless friendships while entertaining patrons with her quick wit and sense of humor. Gloria was a life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish and held membership with the Turn Verein-Ladies Auxiliary and Clinton Senior Center. Most of all she devoted herself to family, as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gloria Merrill to: -2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020