Gloria E. Mitchell, 92
Worcester - Gloria E. "Glo" (Chenevert) Mitchell, 92, of Worcester, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Glo was born on December 1, 1927 in Worcester, a daughter of the late Donat and Fabiola (Mercure) Chenevert. She previously lived in Boylston, MA.
Glo is survived by one son, Jeffrey Mitchell of Sterling; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Elaine Wyman (Wayne) of Worcester, JoAnn Shields of Worcester, and Rachel Ingham (Keith) of Shrewsbury; as well as nine granddaughters, six great-grandchildren and many others who will miss her. Glo was preceded in death by her three brothers, Norman, Clarence, and Ronald Chenevert; her sister Doris; her former spouses, Harry Plotczyk and Albert Mitchell; and a son, Robert Plotczyk.
This avid New England sports fan ("Go Sox!") was a homemaker. Throughout the years her passions have included racking up trophies in her bowling and golf leagues, making crafts for the Boylston Lioness Club, supporting veterans, playing cards and games with friends, knitting and crocheting, cooking, entertaining, being a loving "Mom" and "Mémère," praying the rosary each day, and enjoying life.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16th, at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Condolences may be sent to the family by viewing Glo's personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Veterans Foundation at nvf.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020