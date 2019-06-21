|
|
Gloria A. Mondino, 88
Oxford - Gloria A. (Christie) Mondino, 88, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Webster Manor Nursing Home in Webster. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John O. Mondino, Jr., who died February 18, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen J. Mondino of Roseville, CA, Sandra J. Buron and her husband Michael of Glocester, RI, and Paula M. Mondino of Webster; a brother, Raymond R. Christie and his wife Marie of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Derrick Buron and his wife Alexandra of Springfield, VT, Nathanael Buron and his partner Christine Dooley of Northampton, and Nicole Cabral and her husband Kevin of Easton; three great-grandchildren, Ashley Cabral, Luke Cabral, and Ava Buron; many nephews and nieces and her grand-dog Ellie. She was predeceased by a brother, William J. Christie and a sister, Norma J. (Christie) Gauthier. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Aurore (Foisy) Christie, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1968. She attended David H. Fanning Trade School in Worcester.
Mrs. Mondino was a homemaker who cared for her family for many years. In addition she worked as a sales clerk at the Fair Department Store in Worcester, Labonte's Market in Oxford and King's in Webster. She was a member of St. Roch's Church, Oxford, was a volunteer at the Oxford Senior Center, enjoyed trips to the casino, and especially loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Webster Manor Nursing Home and the Hospice of Western and Central MA staff, for the kind and compassionate care they provided Gloria during her illness.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H Putnam Rd. Extension, Charlton. Burial will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Senior Center, 323 Main Street, Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019