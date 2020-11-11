Gloria Adams PercivalPrinceton - Gloria Adams Percival 94, formerly of Princeton, MA passed away peacefully in her home in Plymouth, MA on November 4, 2020. She was born in December of 1925, in Worcester Massachusetts, when her father John Adams was 37, and her mother Olga (Naum) Adams was 23. Gloria had a brother Albert and a sister Louise, who predeceased her.Gloria married Don Ray Percival in Princeton, Massachusetts, in 1967. Together, Gloria and Don started MEKontrol, Inc in Don's basement, and later built up the company to over 300 employees in Northborough, MA. Gloria's daughter Leila was born on July 12, 1968 and the family lived in Princeton for many years. Gloria greatly appreciated nature and animals, especially her beloved poodles. She enjoyed gardening and had a particular passion for roses.Gloria is survived by her daughter Leila; a stepson Dean Percival; and a stepdaughter Linda Percival Foran.Funeral services and burial are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNALTo share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit