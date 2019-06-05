|
Gloria Ann Piers, 53
WORCESTER - Gloria Ann Piers, 53, of Worcester passed away suddenly May 24th 2019 in the warmth of her bed.
Gloria is survived by her mother Sheila M. Sloman of California, her sisters; Eugenia Sloman of Brockton and Michelle O'Neil of Waltham, her children; Bradford J. Piers, Ronald J. Piers , Luke J. Piers, Granddaughter Ella Piers all of Worcester. Gloria leaves behind her ex-husband of 25 years of marriage to "Miggy" and many more close friends and family. Gloria is predeceased by her Father Ronald Sloman, brother Paul Sloman and sister Bonnie Sloman.
Gloria was born in Quincy, MA and moved to Worcester in her 20's. Gloria was a mother to many with an animated personality that left an indelible impression to those around her. She spent her time outdoors where she could be found hiking/walking and sitting by the ocean. She was an avid reader and lover of the arts.
Gloria will be buried at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton under the shade of a Red Maple Tree. At the families request all services will be private. A memorial service will be held Friday June 7th from 4-8 at Pepe's Restaurant, 274 Franklin St, Worcester, MA 01604. Donations can be made to Omaha School for Boys, 4343 North 52nd street, Omaha NE 68104. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available where you may post a condolence or light a candleat
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019