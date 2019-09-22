Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Gloria Powaza


1931 - 2019
Gloria (Stoccardo) Powaza, 88

Acton, MA - Gloria S. Powaza died Sept. 21, 2019 in Newtown, PA with her dearest friend & beloved husband Frank (Francis) at her side. Also survived by her sister Mary Vassallo of Wallingford, PA; her brother Robert Stoccardo & his wife Alice of Winter Park, FL; & many dear nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, & great grand nieces & nephews. Born and educated in Philadelphia, PA to Michael and Carmella Stoccardo, she is also predeceased by brothers Raymond & Nicholas Stoccardo, sisters Margaret McCullough, Frances Zambriczki, Barbara Pellechio & Catherine DiBiase; & nephew Raymond Stoccardo. She received her nursing diploma from Misericordia Hospital in NY, Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Nursing from Boston College & held many leadership positions in nursing & home health care, retiring in 1988 as President and CEO of the VNA of Central MA & its affiliated agencies. Visiting Sat. Sept. 28th from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral Mass following at 11 A.M. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the . Memorial page

actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
