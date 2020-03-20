|
|
Gloria M Power
Shrewsbury - Gloria M. Power, 87 of Shrewsbury, MA passed away peacefully on Friday March 20, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing home in Worcester, MA. Gloria was born on October 15, 1932 in Worcester, daughter of the late Sloan and Ester Carroll. In 1953, she married the love of her life, John J. Power and spent 55 wonderful years with him until his passing in 2009.
Gloria spent most of her career as a systems analyst before we even knew what a systems analyst was (actually, most of us are still trying to figure it out). She worked for TRW where she installed POS systems in top retail stores across the country while also training management and "training the trainers" as she would say. She was outspoken, ambitious, and computer savvy WAY before Bill Gate's declared his mission to put a computer on every desk and in every home. She was a role model for young girls everywhere (especially her granddaughters) as she excelled in a male dominated field.
But it wasn't all business for Gloria. When she wasn't wearing her business suit you could find her boating, gardening, cooking her famous pot roast or building dog houses. There was nothing she couldn't do. She spent most of her winters as a snowbird with her husband in their home in Florida and enjoyed her summers on lake Qunisigamond where she taught her grandchildren how to dive…rating each dive like they were Olympic swimmers (no, none of them made it to the Olympics or anywhere close).
She leaves behind a family that she was very proud of including her son John P. Power and his wife Wendy of Worcester, Teddy J. Power of Shrewsbury, and her daughter Diane Power of Shrewsbury. Cherished grandmother aka "Dodo" to Kelly Rizy, Kaitlin Reiss, Kacie Power, and John Power. She felt so blessed to have six amazing great grandchildren; Kyle and Maverick Rizy, Harper and Miller Reiss, and Molly and Max Power. Dear sister of Peggy Alexander and Sally Butler as well as the late Virginia Derrico and Charles Carroll and remembered by many nieces and nephews.
She was a strong woman and always had a cause she was fighting for. You always knew where you stood with her and she passed knowing that she was loved by all. There are no calling hours. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for the family please go to
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020