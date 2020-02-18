Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St.
Oxford, MA
Gloria Rocks


1931 - 2020
Gloria (Murphy) Rock, 88

Webster - Gloria (Murphy) Rock, 88, of Killdeer Island Road, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband 54 years, John "Jack" E. Rocks who died in 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Gosselin and her husband Donald of Webster; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Rocks; and a brother, Arthur Murphy. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Arthur and Ellen (Bohen) Murphy, and lived most of her life in East Hartford before moving to Webster several years ago. She attended Regis College in Weston.

Mrs. Rocks was a bank officer at the Savings Bank of Manchester in Connecticut for many years, retiring in 1994. During retirement, she volunteered at the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford. Mrs. Rocks was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed vacationing with her family in Rhode Island. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in East Hartford and was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Huskies. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook in Charlton for their exceptional care, and her personal caregiver Nadine for caring for her and her beloved dog, Kelly.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. A private burial will be held on Friday at Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
