Gloria M. Snape
North Oxford - Gloria M. Snape, 92, of North Oxford, formerly of Shrewsbury, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Shrewsbury on April 24, 1926, the daughter of John L. and Catherine (Gualdi) Mero.
She attended the Shrewsbury public schools and graduated from Beal High School in 1944. She went on to manage the luncheon counter at Worcester's historical Union Station where she met many celebrities and the man who would later become her husband, Frederick R. Snape, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Gloria leaves a large loving family that will miss her dearly. She leaves two sons, Robert F. Snape and Paul R. Snape; two daughters, Kathy A. Snape and Jane M. Frongillo and her husband Thomas; twelve grandchildren, Robert Miller, Gioia-Di Snape and her fiancé Santo, Gabrielle Wagaman and her husband Nick, Rosa Mia Snape, Michael Pelletier and his wife Jessica, Ashley Hawes and her husband Ryan, Adam Snape, Zachary Snape and his companion Emily, Nicholas Snape, Bruno Frongillo and his wife Stephanie, Thomas Frongillo, Jr. and his wife Tara, and Rocco Frongillo; seven great-grandchildren, Chase, Briella, Landon, Lia, Sophia, Jackson and Santo; and two special daughters-in-law, Anahid Rosemarie Snape and Kelle Snape.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Frederick R. Snape; her parents, John L. and Catherine Mero; and her sister, June O'Bryant.
The family would also like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of South County Dialysis Center, whom became Gloria's extended family, for the kind, compassionate and professional care they gave to Gloria.
Visitation for Gloria's family and friends will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4-7p.m. at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to the 209 West Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or go to www.kidney.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019