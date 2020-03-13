|
|
Gloria A. Todd 95
Worcester - Gloria A. 'Glo' Todd, of Worcester, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Falmouth Hospital.
Born in Palmer, MA on May 1, 1924 she was one of four children to the late Walter and Mary E. (Carter) Todd. A lifelong Worcester resident she was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.
Gloria worked in the Personnel Department at New England Electric Co. for many years before retiring in 1989.
While 'Aunt Glo' as known by family and friends was not blessed with children she called her own the countless nieces and nephews and their families became what she called family. Glo enjoyed reading, knitting, going for walks, spending time at her sister, Janet's house in Megansett, Cape Cod and helping at Abby's House where she was a longtime volunteer.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Janet E. Iandoli (late John), James J. Todd and Virginia Carson.
She leaves many nieces & nephews; grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Her family offers special thanks to her niece, Nancy Iandoli who lovingly cared for her in most recent months at her home in Bourne.
Family and friends will honor and remember Glo's life by gathering at 9 a.m. for a calling hour in Saint Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester on Saturday, March 21st followed by her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial is private.
Memorials may be made to Abby's House, 52 High St, Worcester, MA 01609.
Arrangements by James & John Heald of www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020