Gloria A. Todd, 95
Worcester - In times of uncertainty and crisis one might wonder what to do at the loss of a loved one and how to show support given the inability to attend public services: telephone your friend to offer words of love and support and a virtual hug, drop something delicious by the house for a very brief visit, leave a condolence on the funeral home website, send a card or have a Mass said in their memory, remain in touch and above all else…say prayers for the deceased and their family and the world during this difficult period. These gifts of sympathy and charity are beyond measure and it is what Gloria Todd would have done regardless.
Gloria A. 'Glo' Todd, of Worcester, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth. She was 95.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love her family has post-poned services until life returns to more calmer and healthier times when we will be able to gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate her life.
Born in Palmer, Massachusetts on May 1, 1924 she was one of four children to the late Walter and Mary E. (Carter) Todd. A lifelong Worcester resident she was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.
Gloria worked in the Personnel Department at New England Electric Co. for many years before retiring in 1989.
While 'Aunt Glo' as known by family and friends was not blessed with children she called her own the countless nieces and nephews and their families became what she called family. Glo enjoyed reading, knitting, going for walks, spending time at her sister, Janet's house in Megansett, Cape Cod and helping at Abby's House where she was a longtime volunteer.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Janet E. Iandoli (late John), James J. Todd and Virginia Carson.
She leaves many nieces & nephews; grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Her family offers special thanks to her niece, Nancy Iandoli who lovingly cared for her in most recent months at her home in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Abby's House, 52 High St, Worcester, Massachusetts 01609.
Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020