Gloria A. Todd, 95
Worcester - Join us as we gather to honor, remember and celebrate Gloria 'Aunt Glo's' long and good life. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Gloria died March 12, 2020 and her online tribute is available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to June 7, 2020