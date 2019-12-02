Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Vincovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria (Keyes) Vincovitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria (Keyes) Vincovitch Obituary
Gloria J. (Keyes) Vincovitch, 79

EAST BROOKFIELD - Gloria J. (Keyes) Vincovitch, 79, of Podunk Rd., died Friday, Nov. 29th 2019 in St. Vincent's hospital.

She leaves her husband of 62 years, George D. Vincovitch; two daughters, Pamela J. Huard and her husband Roland and Deborah A. Bachman and her husband Ronald, both of Spencer; two brothers, Stanley Keyes and his wife Cynthia of Princeton and Charles Keyes and his wife Pauline of Spencer; three grandchildren, Roland, Cherie and Sarah; six great grandchildren, Alexis, Jaxson, Mason, Amelia, Hannah and Cameron and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 16 siblings.

Gloria was born in Worcester, daughter of James and Anna (Derosier) Keyes. She enjoyed cooking, going to the casino and playing bingo. She especially loved spending time with her family and hosting holidays.

A funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6th at 7:30 PM in J. HENRI MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer. Calling hours will precede the service from 5:30-7:30 in the funeral home. Burial to be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -