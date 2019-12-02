|
Gloria J. (Keyes) Vincovitch, 79
EAST BROOKFIELD - Gloria J. (Keyes) Vincovitch, 79, of Podunk Rd., died Friday, Nov. 29th 2019 in St. Vincent's hospital.
She leaves her husband of 62 years, George D. Vincovitch; two daughters, Pamela J. Huard and her husband Roland and Deborah A. Bachman and her husband Ronald, both of Spencer; two brothers, Stanley Keyes and his wife Cynthia of Princeton and Charles Keyes and his wife Pauline of Spencer; three grandchildren, Roland, Cherie and Sarah; six great grandchildren, Alexis, Jaxson, Mason, Amelia, Hannah and Cameron and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 16 siblings.
Gloria was born in Worcester, daughter of James and Anna (Derosier) Keyes. She enjoyed cooking, going to the casino and playing bingo. She especially loved spending time with her family and hosting holidays.
A funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6th at 7:30 PM in J. HENRI MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer. Calling hours will precede the service from 5:30-7:30 in the funeral home. Burial to be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019