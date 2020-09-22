Gordon Curtis

Gordon R. Curtis, 84Sutton - Gordon R. Curtis, 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020.Gordon was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Susan (Schmitz) Curtis. They have 5 children; Gordon T. Curtis and his wife Lori of Auburn, and their children Gordon W., Stephanie and Christina; Dawn (Curtis) Passmore and her husband Gary of West Boylston, and their children Scott and David; Mark Curtis of Ellsworth, ME; Julie (Curtis) Goldman and her husband Chuck of Sterling and their children Anna and Elena; Nicole (Curtis) Evans and her husband Craig of Lithia, FL and their children Rachel and Allison. Gordon was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Passmore.Gordon was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As a teen, he moved to Arizona to live with his Maternal Grandmother and finish high school. He served in the United States Air Force and later in the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine. He was a salesman for most of his career. In 1982, he founded C Plastics Corporation and served as CEO until it was sold in 2005.Gordon was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an RC model airplane enthusiast having built and flown dozens of planes. He was a pleasure boat Captain and he was a private pilot. Later in life, he took up photography. He was a carpenter who made everything from bird houses to beautiful furniture pieces.Of all the things he did in his life, his greatest joy was his loving and devoted wife, Susan, and his family.Due to concerns over Covid 19, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to his favorite charity, The Salvation Army. Please visit Gordon's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with his family: