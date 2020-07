Gordon B. Jennings, 65North Oxford - Gordon B. Jennings, 65, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester.He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dawn L. (Lambregtse) Jennings; two sons, Peter M. Jennings and his wife Anna of Leicester, Gregory A. Jennings and his wife Yulia of Muskegon, Michigan; a daughter, Carolynn D. Gaston and her husband Andrew of Worcester; one brother, Gary Jennings and his wife Linda of Bristol, RI; six grandchildren, Emiliano, Lianna, Anastazia, Glenn, Leonidas, and Diya.He was born in Providence, to the late Edward R. Jennings and Iphigenia M. (Goluses) Jennings. He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering. He also served in the United States Marines as a Fighter Pilot. He was currently employed at Estes Express Lines Co. in Shrewsbury as a District Operations Manager.Calling hours will be held, Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made up to the Wounded Warrior Project , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.