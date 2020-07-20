1/1
Gordon Jennings
1955 - 2020
Gordon B. Jennings, 65

North Oxford - Gordon B. Jennings, 65, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dawn L. (Lambregtse) Jennings; two sons, Peter M. Jennings and his wife Anna of Leicester, Gregory A. Jennings and his wife Yulia of Muskegon, Michigan; a daughter, Carolynn D. Gaston and her husband Andrew of Worcester; one brother, Gary Jennings and his wife Linda of Bristol, RI; six grandchildren, Emiliano, Lianna, Anastazia, Glenn, Leonidas, and Diya.

He was born in Providence, to the late Edward R. Jennings and Iphigenia M. (Goluses) Jennings. He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering. He also served in the United States Marines as a Fighter Pilot. He was currently employed at Estes Express Lines Co. in Shrewsbury as a District Operations Manager.

Calling hours will be held, Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made up to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
