Gordon C. Marko, 87
Webster - Gordon C. Marko, 87, passed away Friday, November 22 at home surrounded by his family.
His wife of 29 years, Joyce A. (Harpin) Turner-Marko passed away last year. He leaves four daughters, Deborah Marko, Susan Landkamer, Athena Marko and Stephanie Marko; his brother, Arthur Marko and his wife, Carol; a sister, Helen Winkelman and her husband, Ronald; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A brother, George Marko predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of Costa and Meropi (Zickos) Marko and attended Commerce High School. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.
Gordon from a young age had the mind of an entrepreneur and owned several businesses through-out his life. He was most proud of owning the former, Lords and Ladies Limousine Company, Marko's Motors and Marko's Automotive. He also loved to dapple and investment in real estate.
Gordon had a great love for collecting classic cars. He also was an excellent small engine pilot and loved to fly his plane around the state. He enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, celebrating his Birthday every year and time spent with all his dogs over the years. He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Quinsigamond Lodge of Masons.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors Siddiqui and Shrank for their years of care and devotion to Gordon.
Visiting Hours to Celebrate Gordon's life will be held Sunday, November 24 from 3 to 6pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11am in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations may be made to Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019