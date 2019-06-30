|
|
Gordon R. Wentzell, 88
Holden/Oakham - Gordon Russell Wentzell, 88, formerly of Holden and Oakham, died peacefully at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, CT on Friday, June 28, 2019. Gordon was born in Worcester, the son of Arthur and Teckla (Bergstrom) Wentzell and had lived in Holden and Oakham for many years before moving to Canton, CT in 2017.
Gordon grew up in Worcester and graduated from North High School. He went on to attend a four-year industrial management certification program at WPI which he utilized during his 41 year career at the former Heald Machine Co. in Worcester. Gordon's passions in life included his family, sports and nature. He married the love of his life, the late Barbara J. (Perry) in 1949 and the couple settled in Holden in 1963. They later moved to Oakham where they lived and were a fixture in the community for 25 years.
Gordon coached and refereed Hockey from the Pee Wee to the College level. He was especially proud to have refereed a high school state championship game at the original Boston Garden. He was an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved the Red Sox. Gordon was a member of the Seven Hills Wheelman Cycling Club and joined the group on long bike treks throughout New England. He adored animals and was especially fond of cats and birds. He created a sanctuary for nature at his Oakham home and documented the abundant wildlife that visited his feeders. He spent many summers with his family at their home on Lake Winnipesauke where cherished memories were made. His legacy is one of kindness, and love for his family and community. He will be deeply missed.
Gordon was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara J. (Perry) Wentzell in 2012, and by his brothers, Arthur and John Robert Wentzell. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Lynn C. Harrington of Canton, CT and Susan D. Wentzell and her husband, William Parker of Canton, CT; his son, Stephen M. Wentzell of Oakham; his grandchildren, Amy Harrington, Jill Harrington, Abigale Parker and her wife, Alexa Parker; his great grandson, Devon Henderson and his beloved cat, Pumpkin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 136 East Brookfield, MA 01515. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019