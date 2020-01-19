Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1052 Pleasant St
Worcester, MA
Grace Altomare Obituary
Grace Altomare, 96

Worcester - Grace Altomare, 96, of Worcester, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Homestead Hall in Worcester.

She leaves three nephews, John N. Altomare, Michael H. Altomare and Thomas Altomare; and six grand nieces and nephews, Caitlin, Reegan and Christopher, and Brittany, Jennifer and Mary. Her brother, Nicholas Altomare, passed away in 2009.

Grace was born in Worcester, daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Fusaro) Altomare, and lived in Worcester all her life.

Grace was a graduate of the former Commerce High School, Worcester State College and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse. After a long career on the nursing staffs at Memorial Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital, she did administrative work in the offices at the Norton Co., before retiring.

Grace was a member of Christ the King Church and the former Diocesan Council of Catholic Nurses.

Grace enjoyed travelling to many places around the world. She was a kind and beloved sister and aunt.

The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, January 22, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to the YMCA of Central Mass., Fourth Floor Service Center, 766 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610 or the Seven Hills Foundation, 81 Hope Ave., Worcester, MA 01603.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
