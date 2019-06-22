|
Grace Z. (Zilys) Balukonis, 87
SHREWSBURY - Grace Z. (Zilys) Balukonis, 87, died peacefully on Thursday June 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born, raised, and educated in a small town called Surviliskis, Lithuania, daughter of the late Adolphas and Frances (Gudzinskas) Zilys, Grace immigrated to the United States in 1949 with her parents.
Grace was married to Joseph Balukonis in 1954 and they settled in Shrewsbury where they resided for many years. Grace leaves two sons and their wives, David J. and Cynthia M. Balukonis of Ayer and Greg L. and Stephanie L. Balukonis of Milford; three granddaughters, Kristen O'Mara of North Reading, Lauren Balukonis of NYC, and Lindsey Balukonis of Norwalk, CT; and two amazing great-grandsons, Tyler and Zachery. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph who passed away in 1984. She will be missed by all who loved her.
She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens at her home in Shrewsbury and in East Falmouth, where she kept a summer home in Great Harbors for over 40 years. Grace loved all animals, especially her Doberman Pinscher dogs that kept her frequent company. She enjoyed travelling and visited many countries with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Grace's prayer service, which will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 10:00 am in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, followed by burial in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To leave a note of condolence or view Grace's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019